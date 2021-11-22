Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $1.79 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Ultra has a market capitalization of $505.23 million and approximately $35.46 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,848.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.42 or 0.00987567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00271547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00026947 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001044 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00029201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

