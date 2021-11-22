Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMICY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Umicore in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Umicore from €62.00 ($70.45) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of UMICY opened at $12.50 on Monday. Umicore has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

