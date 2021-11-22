Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 366,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,665.0 days.

Shares of UNPSF opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.07.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

