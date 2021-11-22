Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 366,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,665.0 days.
Shares of UNPSF opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.07.
About Uni-President China
