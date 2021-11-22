Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Raises Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) announced a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UAV stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.80). 11,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,556. The firm has a market cap of £319.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 227 ($2.97). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 214.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.75.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

