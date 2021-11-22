Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $54.85 million and $16.32 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $10.98 or 0.00018972 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00245262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.20 or 0.00833287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016042 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00073891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008887 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,364 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

