UniLayer (LAYER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.97 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and $2.97 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

