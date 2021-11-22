Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.27

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 3094666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

