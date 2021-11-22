UniMex Network Market Cap Achieves $3.87 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 12% against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $164,443.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00070150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00074090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00092199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.83 or 0.07220626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.28 or 1.00005429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,188,808 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

