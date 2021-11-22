Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $245.57

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $245.57 and last traded at $244.82, with a volume of 20308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.31.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.52 and its 200 day moving average is $221.63. The company has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

