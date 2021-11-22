Unisocks Price Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $101,469.40 or 1.77320738 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $30.64 million and $163,100.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00227149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

