United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of UEEC stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.71. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.
United Health Products Company Profile
