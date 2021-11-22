United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of UEEC stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.71. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

