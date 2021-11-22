United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $39.47. Approximately 3,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 1,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.49.

The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

