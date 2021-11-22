United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Short Interest Update

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,820,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 22,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NYSE UMC opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,867 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,570,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,730 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

