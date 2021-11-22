United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $201.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $627,236.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,632 shares of company stock worth $8,921,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,863,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

