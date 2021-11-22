United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $201.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $216.90.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,863,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.