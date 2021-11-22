University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Shares Up 2.7%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.00. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

About University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest; University Lending Group, LLC (ULG); UIF Corporation (UIF); and Holding Company.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.