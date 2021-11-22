UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $355,886.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00227898 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

