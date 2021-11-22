Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,523,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after buying an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after buying an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of URBN opened at $36.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

