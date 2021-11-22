Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.27. 3,659,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,547. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

