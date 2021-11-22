US Capital Advisors Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

DCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 15.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.37%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.