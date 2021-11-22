US Capital Advisors Weighs in on EnLink Midstream, LLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

NYSE ENLC opened at $6.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

