US Capital Advisors Weighs in on The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMB. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

NYSE:WMB opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.