USD Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.88 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $36.56 billion and approximately $4.88 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.40 or 0.07334098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00086023 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00077276 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 36,545,250,540 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

