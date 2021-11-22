USDX [Kava] Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $148.80 million and $141,576.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012295 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008943 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001684 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 151,182,364 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

