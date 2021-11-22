USDX (USDX) Market Cap Tops $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005240 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007505 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

