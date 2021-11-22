Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,534. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.55 million, a P/E ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

USIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Usio by 102.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Usio during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Usio by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

