Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON UEM traded up GBX 1.46 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 212.96 ($2.78). The company had a trading volume of 197,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,617. The firm has a market capitalization of £466.86 million and a PE ratio of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.36. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 180.50 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($2.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £7,182.50 ($9,383.98).

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

