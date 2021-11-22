UTU Protocol Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (UTU)

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $86,846.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UTU Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UTU Protocol

UTU is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

Buying and Selling UTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.