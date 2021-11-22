Vai Market Cap Achieves $109.87 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001584 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $109.87 million and approximately $725,138.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 121,347,320 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

