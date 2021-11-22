Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.16. 550,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,651,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Vale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

