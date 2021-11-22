Validity Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.08 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $6.77 or 0.00011873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $30.08 million and $646,442.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Validity has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.42 or 0.00818002 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,447,760 coins and its circulating supply is 4,445,019 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

