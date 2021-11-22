VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 128,368 shares.The stock last traded at $51.24 and had previously closed at $51.23.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

