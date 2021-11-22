VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) is Focused Wealth Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,945 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises 2.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.44% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after acquiring an additional 801,396 shares during the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4,302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,407,000 after buying an additional 774,436 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,356,000 after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,298,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

