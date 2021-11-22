VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:RSX)

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 38,757 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,629% compared to the average daily volume of 2,241 put options.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,188,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,854. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

