VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 270,797 shares.The stock last traded at $20.37 and had previously closed at $20.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

