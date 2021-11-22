Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.26. 53,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

