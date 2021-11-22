Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $45,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 159,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 286,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.09. 128,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,263,737. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

