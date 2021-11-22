Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

