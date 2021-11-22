Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mister Car Wash as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCW opened at $16.95 on Monday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 over the last three months.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

