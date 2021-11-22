Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of Core Molding Technologies worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $82.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,340. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.