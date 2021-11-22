Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.99% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,201,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,458,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Paul S. Hoffner purchased 576 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

SAL stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

