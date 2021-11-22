Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of Aytu Biopharma worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 258,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 164,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.60). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 110.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

