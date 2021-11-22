Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 270,238 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.90% of Liquidia worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $28,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 29.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

