Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

IMAB stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

