Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 673.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $257.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,581. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $195.30 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.