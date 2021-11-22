Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.