Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.03. 25,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

