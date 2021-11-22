Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,734. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.