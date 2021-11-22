Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 282,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,513,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $217.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $165.53 and a 12-month high of $219.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.648 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

