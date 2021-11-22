Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

