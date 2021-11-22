Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,647. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

